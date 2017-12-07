"Deep beneath the sea, bizarre and remarkable creatures lurk, featuring a collection of extreme adaptations developed over 500 million years of evolution. Witness a strange showcase of fish, from crushing jaws to glowing eyelids to gaping maws, and get an up-close look at some of the weirdest, fastest, wildest, and mightiest creatures in the watery underworld. It's a glimpse of nature like you've never seen before, and we're giving you a front row seat."









Illustrations created for the Earth Touch / Smithsonian Channel documentary CRAZY MONSTER: SEA CREATURES . The illustrations were animated and used as an interlude to each species.



