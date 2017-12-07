VLAD stankovic
Sydney, Australia
Message
Message
Crazy Monster: Sea Creatures
1464
283
19
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Illustrations created for Earth Touch / Smithsonian channel documentary Crazy Monster: Sea Creatures
    Published:
"Deep beneath the sea, bizarre and remarkable creatures lurk, featuring a collection of extreme adaptations developed over 500 million years of evolution. Witness a strange showcase of fish, from crushing jaws to glowing eyelids to gaping maws, and get an up-close look at some of the weirdest, fastest, wildest, and mightiest creatures in the watery underworld. It's a glimpse of nature like you've never seen before, and we're giving you a front row seat."

Illustrations created for the Earth Touch / Smithsonian Channel documentary CRAZY MONSTER: SEA CREATURES. The illustrations were animated and used as an interlude to each species.

Smithsonian Channel / FRIDAY / JUL 14 / 10:00AM

Thanks for viewing!
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.