Design work for Halo Wars 2, the second installment in the series created by game studios Creative Assembly and 343 Industries.

Working remotely for about a total of two months with LA based Blur Studio with director Bradley 'Gmunk' Munkowitz and Blur creative director Norn Jordan I was asked to design holographic elements and fictional user interfaces (FUI), as well as environmental concepts, to be implemented in full CG cutscenes later executed by Blur to be featured throughout the story line of the game.

Below are final frames as well as breakdowns and layers.