Lukas Majzlan
Bojnice, Slovakia
Message
Message
DOXXbet.com
3828
611
54
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Redefining the Sports Betting Web Interface. DOXXbet – the strong player on the European bookmaking market, currently operating across the Europe… Read More
    Redefining the Sports Betting Web Interface. DOXXbet – the strong player on the European bookmaking market, currently operating across the Europe and Africa. Offering Sports Betting, Casino or online Poker games. We were asked to help DOXXbet to redefine their brand visual including the website and Android & iOS apps design. Read Less
    Published:



Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.