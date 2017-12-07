Black Balloons II(Big Scale)

Every single day I spend at my studio and my creative process resembles playing. Everything I create comes out of curiosity. The same happened with a project 'Black Balloons'.



For an extensive amount of time I had an idea to connect two balloons. I found a free minute between the other currently run projects, bought two balloons, and got overwhelmed by the result.



It was so unpretentious and so magical at the same time! That opposition created by two very simple and playful objects once again brought a unique childlike sense of discovery.



This experience uncovers a lot and the more one looks at it, the more it becomes true: "simplicity is a genius"



For the first test I used two regular latex balloons and two different gasses: helium and sulfur hexafluoride - the light and the heavy ones. Later on , I worked out how to make the balloons float in the middle of a glass tank without connecting them to anything... Compositions started to grow more complex and bigger when eventually I was working with 3-meter big custom made balloons... Results can be found below.

Materials: Rubber, plastic, metal, carbon dioxide, helium

PS - Compositions with small balloons and first edition on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/35865305/Black-Balloons