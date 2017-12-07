Tadao Cern
Vilnius, Lithuania
Black Balloons II(Big Scale)
    Art Project Black Balloons by Tadao Cern
Every single day I spend at my studio and my creative process resembles playing. Everything I create comes out of curiosity. The same happened with a project 'Black Balloons'. 

For an extensive amount of time I had an idea to connect two balloons. I found a free minute between the other currently run projects, bought two balloons, and got overwhelmed by the result.

It was so unpretentious and so magical at the same time! That opposition created by two very simple and playful objects once again brought a unique childlike sense of discovery. 

This experience uncovers a lot and the more one looks at it, the more it becomes true: "simplicity is a genius"

For the first test I used two regular latex balloons and two different gasses: helium and sulfur hexafluoride - the light and the heavy ones. Later on, I worked out how to make the balloons float in the middle of a glass tank without connecting them to anything... Compositions started to grow more complex and bigger when eventually I was working with 3-meter big custom made balloons... Results can be found below. 

Materials: Rubber, plastic, metal, carbon dioxide, helium
PS - Compositions with small balloons and first edition on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/35865305/Black-Balloons

Black Balloons Project Concept on New Museum New, New York 2017
Black Balloons Project Concept, 2017
Black Balloons Project Concept, 2017
Black Balloons Project Concept, 2017
Black Balloons Project Concept, 2017
Black Balloons Project Concept, 2017
Black Balloons installation at a group show Arte Laguna in Venice, Italy 2017
7 meter high Black Balloons installation at Art Vilnius 2017 Art Fair
