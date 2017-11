About

Terrifying archive footage shows mushroom clouds bursting into the skies above Nevada and the Pacific Ocean during the US nuclear weapons tests of the 1950s and 60s. A campaign to digitize many of these recently de-classified films has given the general public the opportunity to witness first hand the magnitude of these weapons. My design is aesthetically inspired by early graphical user interfaces. Straight edges, borders and heavy typography are prevalent throughout, creating an authentic homage to the atomic age where nuclear warfare was top of mind. This is emphasised with visual cues from poster design, with large headings to create a clear visual hierarchy on the page. The site essentially acts as a large format poster, using the affordances of the medium to allow the user to interact with content such as video footage. When scrolling down the page there is a transition into the use of iridescent images, this portrays the toxic physical effects that nuclear fallout has on life, while also sharing the same visual language as the metallic iridescent poster produced as a promotional piece for this project. The type is set in ‘Favorit’, a straightforward low-contrast grotesque that combines a rigid drawing with subtle oddities. The rigid characterforms in some of the glyphs subtly complement the overall visual style, while also anchoring the typography and visual elements in a cohesive way. Paragraphs are broken by indents rather than hard returns, body text is set to a comfortable reading size, this in combination with well spaced columns creates a considered reading experience which gives gravitas to the words and subject matter. The combination between the sizing of the type and columns also helps mitigate visual distractions – such as rags, widows and orphans. The website shares the same visual characteristics as the supporting printed material and vice versa. This creates a shared visual language that enhances the overall aesthetic of the project – where things are able to function on their own as separate entities while also working cohesively within the overall art direction. This all comes together to form a project that is highly considered with its design approach and strategy, where the intended outcome is to raise awareness through new forms of visual information about the terrible and lasting effects of nuclear weaponry. Read Less

