Tavo Montañez
Aguascalientes, Mexico
Message
Message
Los amores de Frida
1322
300
36
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Los amores de Frida

June, 2017
__

Client
Grupo Expansión

Direction
Mara Hernández

About
I was asked to prepare a set of illustrations
for an article about Frida Kahlo written by Desireé Torres
and published by Aire, a magazine edited 
by Aeromexico and Grupo Expansión.
__

1.
Los amores de Frida

"110 years after her birth, 
she is not only considered to be an icon by art history, 
but our culture also acknowledges her 
as one of the main pillars of the 20th century".

about
Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored 
in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.

Original drawing was made with 
Staedtler Mars Lumograph Graphite Pencil 3H
on A3 Fabriano paper.
___




2.
Memorias de una niña alegre

"Guillermo and Frida were very close, 
because he taught her everything about beauty, 
since he was not only a photographer, 
but he also painted, mainly watercolor".

about
Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored 
in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.

Original drawing was made with 
Staedtler Mars Lumograph Graphite Pencil 3H
on A3 Fabriano paper.
___




3.
Eros es dual, así como Frida

"In the end, she lived among passions, 
but always true to herself; she said she loved Diego just like he was, 
because if she had wished to change him, 
then she would have loved another Diego..."

about
Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored 
in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.

Original drawing was made with 
Staedtler Mars Lumograph Graphite Pencil 3H
on A3 Fabriano paper.
___




4.
Frida y Cristina

"Cristina was undoubtedly 
another love of hers.
Cristina used to leave her children 
to go look after her sister in New York"

about
Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored 
in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.

Original drawing was made with 
Staedtler Mars Lumograph Graphite Pencil 3H
on A3 Fabriano paper.
___




5.
Amor a lo mexicano

“In fact, in this house (on Aguayo street) 
was where she painted a ribbon held by two sparrows that reads: 
“’the spongers’ inn’, because this is where everyone came to eat… 
Frida loved sopecitos”

about
Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored 
in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.

Original drawing was made with 
Staedtler Mars Lumograph Graphite Pencil 3H
on A3 Fabriano paper.
___



Thanks for watching.

Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.