Los amores de Frida
June, 2017
Client
Grupo Expansión
Direction
Mara Hernández
About
I was asked to prepare a set of illustrations
for an article about Frida Kahlo written by Desireé Torres
and published by Aire, a magazine edited
by Aeromexico and Grupo Expansión.
1.
Los amores de Frida
"110 years after her birth,
she is not only considered to be an icon by art history,
but our culture also acknowledges her
as one of the main pillars of the 20th century".
about
Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored
in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.
Original drawing was made with
Staedtler Mars Lumograph Graphite Pencil 3H
on A3 Fabriano paper.
2.
Memorias de una niña alegre
"Guillermo and Frida were very close,
because he taught her everything about beauty,
since he was not only a photographer,
but he also painted, mainly watercolor".
3.
Eros es dual, así como Frida
"In the end, she lived among passions,
but always true to herself; she said she loved Diego just like he was,
because if she had wished to change him,
then she would have loved another Diego..."
4.
Frida y Cristina
"Cristina was undoubtedly
another love of hers.
Cristina used to leave her children
to go look after her sister in New York"
5.
Amor a lo mexicano
“In fact, in this house (on Aguayo street)
was where she painted a ribbon held by two sparrows that reads:
“’the spongers’ inn’, because this is where everyone came to eat…
Frida loved sopecitos”
