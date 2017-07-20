Discover
Jobs
Sign Up
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up
Sign In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps
August Udoh
Lagos, Nigeria
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Everyday people.
Photography
Photojournalism
1929
235
14
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
7/20/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
August Udoh
Lagos, Nigeria
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Everyday people.
Photography
Photojournalism
1929
235
14
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
7/20/2017
Add to Collection
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
August Udoh
Lagos, Nigeria
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
People in Portraits..
by:
August Udoh
Photography
97
400
Ordinary People..
by:
August Udoh
Photography
157
976
Featured On:
7/15/2017
Everyday People.
by:
August Udoh
Photography
23
174
National Stadim
by:
August Udoh
Photography
38
188
Dambe
by:
August Udoh
Photography
331
2512
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
August Udoh
Lagos, Nigeria
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.