Simas Lin
Vilnius, Lithuania
Random visual sounds
1993
216
12
    Random visual sounds is a constantly expanding collection of single photographs which of each has its unique subject and isn't related to others by any purposeful concepts.
    Random visual sounds is a constantly expanding collection of single photographs which of each has its unique subject and isn’t related to others by any purposeful concepts. - - - A diary of photographic answers to philosophical questions. More @ www.simaslin.com/random-visual-sounds Insta - www.instagram.com/simaslin Flickr - https://www.flickr.com/photos/105429187@N06/ Read Less
Random visual sounds is a constantly expanding collection of single photographs which of each has its unique subject and isn’t related to others by any purposeful concepts.

- - -

www.simaslin.com / hello@simaslin.com / 2013 - now.
Thank You!
