About

Random visual sounds is a constantly expanding collection of single photographs which of each has its unique subject and isn’t related to others by any purposeful concepts. - - - A diary of photographic answers to philosophical questions. More @ www.simaslin.com/random-visual-sounds Insta - www.instagram.com/simaslin Flickr - https://www.flickr.com/photos/105429187@N06/ Read Less

