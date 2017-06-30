BEAT360 is Kia’s first brand experience hall that encapsulates its brand philosophy.
It aims to provide customers with marvelous imagination and inspiration through artistically designed motor exhibitions, diverse branded content and cultural events.
CFC developed visual identity system with flexible typography delivering the brand essence, “A Different Beat”.
BEAT360 Visual Identity Development
2017
Client: Kia Motors Corporation
Project Team
-
ContentFormContext
Visual Identity Development
Creative Director: Charry Jeon
Designer: Eunju Kim, Saerom Kang, Yoonji Nam
Photographer: Kiwoong Hong
-
Innocean
Project Planning & Direction
Planning: Contents Creative Center
Account Managers: Clair Hyeyun Kim (Senior), Catherine Hyekyung Lee
-
J&Brand
Verbal Identity & Brand Story Development
Director: Jiwon Jung
Consultant: Jieun Yu, Jeongmin In
Thank You!