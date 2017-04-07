Christopher Labrooy
United Kingdom
Cut & Shut
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Cut & Shut is a moving image homage to some classic VW icons.
Design and Production : Chris Labrooy
Music is a cover of Roy Ayers 'Everybody Loves The Sunshine' : Cover produced by Chris Labrooy.
More Behance
