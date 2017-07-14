T.S Abe
London, United Kingdom
The Scroll Sketches : Reanimated.
    A Series of fashion sketches, animated. Sketched straight from my Instagram feed.
The Scroll Sketches Reanimated : Part I

A Series of fashion sketches, animated.
Sketched straight from my Instagram feed.

@inkmyafrica
@janellemonae
@thisisvictoriachang
@phae__official
@dioufsarah
@raniafawazz
@alishaboe
@eenahsanairb
Thank You!
