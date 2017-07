About

El Camino Project is an independent documentary about places, people & food around the world. With this documentary we want to show you the beauty that inspire us in our “Camino”. Experiences that prove how normal things can be amazing. Our goal is to show you how our planet could be an amazing playground for everyone if we start dismantling our prejudices and “break the rules” we have been educated in. The interaction between different cultures can create incredible things, just get out of your mind scheme and start wondering. Read Less

