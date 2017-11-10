kakaopage Brand eXperience Design Renewal

About

Kakaopage is a content platform service that provides extensive contents, such as comics, general books, VOD services and more, from diverse categories. Aiming for a diverse and colorful, new and advanced, unique, friendly and intuitive brand experience design, the symbol of Kakaopage, which consists of a square shape that stands for a platform holding all the stories of the world and a folded shape that stands for one’s own story found in the platform, successfully expresses the core values of the brand. By developing its own visual motif, typography and icon, we constructed a highly refined brand identity of Kakaopage. We applied those elements to various touch points on and offline to provide a unique and coherent brand experience. 카카오페이지는 웹툰을 비롯하여 출판만화와 일반서적, VOD 서비스 등 다양한 카테고리의 많은 이야기 컨텐츠를 제공하는 종합 컨텐츠 플랫폼입니다.다양하고 다채로운, 새롭고 앞선, 유니크한, 친근하고 직관적인 디자인을 추구하는 카카오페이지의 브랜드 경험 디자인을 위해 카카오페이지의 심볼은 세상의 모든 이야기가 담긴 플랫폼을 상징하는 사각 형태와 플랫폼 속에서 찾은 나만의 이야기를 상징하는 접는 형태로 디자인되어 브랜드 스토리가 담긴 핵심가치를 표현합니다. 카카오페이지만의 비주얼 모티프, 지정서체, 아이콘을 개발하여 완성도 높은 아이덴티티를 구축하고, 이러한 요소들을 온/오프라인의 다양한 접점에 일관되게 적용하여 카카오페이지만의 특별하고 일관된 브랜딩 경험을 제공하고자 하였습니다. Read Less

