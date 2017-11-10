Kakaopage
Brand eXperience Design Renewal
-
PlusX
Creative Director : Shin Myungsup
BX Planner : Im Taesu, Kim Minkyung, Kim Jisu
BX Designer : Joo Wonsik, Kim Jeongq, Kim Yura
Sound Designer : Stone Music
Kakaopage
Chief Executive Officer : Lee Jinsu
Marketing Manager : Ryu Jeounghye
Digital Marketer : Choi Seongsil, Im Suyeoung
Contents Editor : Ahn Sojeong
Design Team : Kim Seunhyun, Lee Songhui
-
Overview
Kakaopage is a content platform service that provides extensive contents, such as comics, general books, VOD services and more, from diverse categories. Like readers who memorize their favorite pages by turning down the corner of the pages, the symbol that seems like dog-eared page on a square platform means Kakaopage where you can find your own story among various stories. The symbol means not just analog behavior but also behavior that readers turn over the pages on digital devices. Through this, we want to express the story platform Kakaopage that has every stories from analog contents to digital contents of the world, and curates all those stories that people love. By developing its own visual motif, typography and icon, we constructed a highly refined brand identity of Kakaopage. We applied those elements to various touch points on and offline to provide a unique and coherent brand experience.
-
오늘은 다양한 이야기를 바탕으로 콘텐츠 비즈니스를 선도하는 종합 콘텐츠 플랫폼인 카카오페이지의 브랜드 경험 프로젝트를
소개해드리고자 합니다. 다양한 이야기 속에서 좋아하는 페이지를 접어서 기억하는 독자들처럼, 정방형의 플랫폼에서 페이지를 접는 듯한 심벌은 다양한 이야기 중 나만의 이야기를 찾는 카카오페이지를 의미합니다. 심벌은 단순히 아날로그적인 행위 뿐만
아니라 디지털 기기에서 페이지를 넘기는 행위를 의미하기도 하는데요, 이를 통해 아날로그로부터 디지털에 이르기까지 세상의 모든 이야기를 담고 좋아할 만한 이야기를 큐레이팅해주는 이야기 플랫폼인 카카오페이지를 표현하고자 하였습니다.
카카오페이지만의 비주얼 모티프, 지정 서체, 아이콘을 개발하여 완성도 높은 아이덴티티를 구축하고, 이러한 요소들을
온/오프라인의 다양한 접점에 일관되게 적용하여 카카오페이지만의 특별하고 일관된 브랜드 경험을 제공하고자 하였습니다.