Multiple Owners
Plus X Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Yura kim Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Jeongq Kim Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Buzcha. J Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Myungsup Shin Seoul, Korea, Republic of
kakaopage Brand eXperience Design Renewal
9876
807
30
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe After Effects

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Kakaopage is a content platform service that provides extensive contents, such as comics, general books, VOD services and more, from diverse cate… Read More
    Kakaopage is a content platform service that provides extensive contents, such as comics, general books, VOD services and more, from diverse categories. Aiming for a diverse and colorful, new and advanced, unique, friendly and intuitive brand experience design, the symbol of Kakaopage, which consists of a square shape that stands for a platform holding all the stories of the world and a folded shape that stands for one’s own story found in the platform, successfully expresses the core values of the brand. By developing its own visual motif, typography and icon, we constructed a highly refined brand identity of Kakaopage. We applied those elements to various touch points on and offline to provide a unique and coherent brand experience. 카카오페이지는 웹툰을 비롯하여 출판만화와 일반서적, VOD 서비스 등 다양한 카테고리의 많은 이야기 컨텐츠를 제공하는 종합 컨텐츠 플랫폼입니다.다양하고 다채로운, 새롭고 앞선, 유니크한, 친근하고 직관적인 디자인을 추구하는 카카오페이지의 브랜드 경험 디자인을 위해 카카오페이지의 심볼은 세상의 모든 이야기가 담긴 플랫폼을 상징하는 사각 형태와 플랫폼 속에서 찾은 나만의 이야기를 상징하는 접는 형태로 디자인되어 브랜드 스토리가 담긴 핵심가치를 표현합니다. 카카오페이지만의 비주얼 모티프, 지정서체, 아이콘을 개발하여 완성도 높은 아이덴티티를 구축하고, 이러한 요소들을 온/오프라인의 다양한 접점에 일관되게 적용하여 카카오페이지만의 특별하고 일관된 브랜딩 경험을 제공하고자 하였습니다. Read Less
    Published:




Kakaopage
Brand eXperience Design Renewal

-

PlusX
Creative Director : Shin Myungsup
BX Planner : Im Taesu, Kim Minkyung, Kim Jisu
BX Designer : Joo Wonsik, Kim Jeongq, Kim Yura
Sound Designer : Stone Music

Kakaopage
Chief Executive Officer : Lee Jinsu
Marketing Manager : Ryu Jeounghye
Digital Marketer : Choi Seongsil, Im Suyeoung
Contents Editor : Ahn Sojeong
Design Team : Kim Seunhyun, Lee Songhui

-

Overview
Kakaopage is a content platform service that provides extensive contents, such as comics, general books, VOD services and more, from diverse categories. Like readers who memorize their favorite pages by turning down the corner of the pages, the symbol that seems like dog-eared page on a square platform means Kakaopage where you can find your own story among various stories. The symbol means not just analog behavior but also behavior that readers turn over the pages on digital devices. Through this, we want to express the story platform Kakaopage that has every stories from analog contents to digital contents of the world, and curates all those stories that people love. By developing its own visual motif, typography and icon, we constructed a highly refined brand identity of Kakaopage. We applied those elements to various touch points on and offline to provide a unique and coherent brand experience.
-
오늘은 다양한 이야기를 바탕으로 콘텐츠 비즈니스를 선도하는 종합 콘텐츠 플랫폼인 카카오페이지의 브랜드 경험 프로젝트를 
소개해드리고자 합니다. 다양한 이야기 속에서 좋아하는 페이지를 접어서 기억하는 독자들처럼, 정방형의 플랫폼에서 페이지를 접는 듯한 심벌은 다양한 이야기 중 나만의 이야기를 찾는 카카오페이지를 의미합니다. 심벌은 단순히 아날로그적인 행위 뿐만 
아니라 디지털 기기에서 페이지를 넘기는 행위를 의미하기도 하는데요, 이를 통해 아날로그로부터 디지털에 이르기까지 세상의 모든 이야기를 담고 좋아할 만한 이야기를 큐레이팅해주는 이야기 플랫폼인 카카오페이지를 표현하고자 하였습니다. 
카카오페이지만의 비주얼 모티프, 지정 서체, 아이콘을 개발하여 완성도 높은 아이덴티티를 구축하고, 이러한 요소들을 
온/오프라인의 다양한 접점에 일관되게 적용하여 카카오페이지만의 특별하고 일관된 브랜드 경험을 제공하고자 하였습니다.





You can check the link as follows






Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.