Julia Galdo
Los Angeles, CA, USA
JUCO Photo
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Darling Cover Editorial
Art Direction
Photography
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/29/2017
Darling Cover Editorial
Art Direction
Photography
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/29/2017
Published:
Darling Magazine Cover Editorial featuring the beautiful Jiya Kwon. Styled by Nick Klam. Make up by Mia Yang. And hair by Ryan Taniguichi.
Elisabeth Moss for NY Magazine.
Art Direction
Featured On:
5/2/2017
COATS!
Art Direction
NY Magazine the Cut featuring SOPHIA Linnewedel
Photography
Featured On:
5/15/2017
SILVER!
Art Direction
Big Sean I Decided Album Art
Photography
Featured On:
4/21/2017
