Thomas Dubois
Montpellier, France
1427
274
20
Blue started as an experiment focusing on narrative design, then turned out to be something more. The main goal was to achieve a series of style frames which create a short story through design with a cinematic feeling. This was more of a journey for me as I experimented new approaches doing this.

Making of footage
Some images made during the process such as concept art, story-boards, experiments, title design,...
Some made it to the end, some didn't but it was a lot of fun experimenting new things !
