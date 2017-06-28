Violaine & Jeremy
Paris, France
Message
Message
Yellow Vision
2104
433
17
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    We made the Art direction and editorial design. Cover illustration by Stefan Glerum. Thanks to the illustrators : Charlotte Pollet, Aurore Petit,… Read More
    We made the Art direction and editorial design. Cover illustration by Stefan Glerum. Thanks to the illustrators : Charlotte Pollet, Aurore Petit, Sam Row, Vincent Berthou, Jules Le Barazer and Jacopo Rosati. Yellow Vision, by la Poste is an annual magazine featuring articles about modern cities, self driving cars and innovative goodness. Read Less
    Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.