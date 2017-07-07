Red Bull x BYBORRE live data visualization of clubbers

About

Red Bull wanted to explore the increasing role of technology in the future of club culture and asked fashion label BYBORRE to curate a new night out. ByBorre invited us to create a unique live data visualization throughout the event. For this evening we used the personal data of the visitors to create a collective art piece of art, a 'sixth sense'. We wanted to let people experience that tracking data can be something positive and can result in an enhanced experience. The guests were asked to share their information - people could use a nickname. During the event they got a personalized bracelet with sensors within the fabric (designed and produced by BYBORRE and the Centrum Wiskunde & Informatice (CWI)). In order to capture and illustrate the immense amount of live data we developed an innovative analytics platform that could generate the visualizations on-the-fly (to make this possible all the hardware and back-end was created by CWI). Afterwards visitors received a visualization with a summary of the evening and a track list of the most popular songs based on the highest measured 'excitement level'. By combining the expertise of all the partners in the fields of data, technology and circular knitting, we pushed the boundaries of club culture. Read Less

