PROXEM
Identity, Corporate website

Proxem is the pioneer of semantic analysis of textual data for the company.
Since 2007, Proxem concentrate efforts on semantic analysis technologies
to offer the best possible understanding of the language for companies.
We work together to create a new identity and many communication media.
IDENTITY

We tried to create a robust and assertive identity.
The redesigned diamond, Proxem's emblematic symbol,
is associated with a geometrically reworked typography
to create the new Proxem identity.
ICONS & ILLUSTRATIONS

We produced a whole series of illustrations and pictograms
to represent Proxem's expertises and to illustrate their purpose.
These use the color codes of the new Proxem identity.
WEBSITE

Proxem redesign website is clean and simple.
A classical layout was used to establish a better hierarchy of Proxem's expertise.
The sobriety of animations create an intuitive presentation of the different contents.
RESPONSIVE

Clear interfaces made with the new Proxem identity have been designed
for optimal reading on all devices, mobile or desktop.
INFORMATIONS

Client
Proxem

Date
January 2017


Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.