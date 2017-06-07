Filip Hodas
Prague, Czech Republic
Pop culture dystopia
In this ongoing instagram series I'm exploring dystopian world of pop-culture icons.

The main goal of this series is to learn how to use Substance Painter and how to implement it in my texturing workflow. All of the textures are made procedurally in Substance Designer with little details from Illustrator/Photoshop.

Tools used: Cinema 4D, Octane Render, Zbrush, Substance Painter, Substance Designer, World Machine and Adobe Photoshop.
















More Behance
