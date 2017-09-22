Multiple Owners
Six N. Five Barcelona, Spain
Diego Flores Diapolo Buenos Aires, Argentina
    We were called by Aktiva to create the Fedrigoni imagery for a part of the campaign Essentials. The variety of products was selected taking care …
    We were called by Aktiva to create the Fedrigoni imagery for a part of the campaign Essentials. The variety of products was selected taking care of each piece of paper identity and detail. We have created four worlds of Fedrigoni's papers that are distinct in character and quality. Each one has his own laws, his own destiny and an open world of possibilities. So we selected some and here you can explore the Selection by Fedrigoni. Read Less
