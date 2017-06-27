Discover
Jobs
Sign Up
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up
Sign In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps
Ana Mirats Studio
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
MASSIMO DUTTI OPENING BCN | ART DIRECTION
Art Direction
Fashion
Branding
2223
165
10
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/27/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Ana Mirats Studio
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
MASSIMO DUTTI OPENING BCN | ART DIRECTION
Art Direction
Fashion
Branding
2223
165
10
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/27/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
Published:
MASSIMO DUTTI OPENING | Art direction
Book, invitation and gift's packaging for the opening of
Massimo Dutti
's store in Paseo de Gracia, 96, Madrid.
Don’t miss any updates, follow us on
Instagram
!
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Ana Mirats Studio
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
MASSIMO DUTTI | CORPORATE
by:
Ana Mirats Studio
Fashion
18
132
ZARA ARTISAN EAU DE TOILETTE | CORPORATE
by:
Ana Mirats Studio
Branding
36
191
MAMITA BOTANICAL | CORPORATE
by:
Ana Mirats Studio
Art Direction
79
654
NATALIA MORA | CORPORATE
by:
Ana Mirats Studio
Graphic Design
7
150
MASSIMO DUTTI 17 | EDITORIAL DESIGN
by:
Ana Mirats Studio
Editorial Design
24
185
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Ana Mirats Studio
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.