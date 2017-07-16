Discover
Jobs
Sign Up
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up
Sign In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps
SUPERFICTION .
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Lotte World Mall X Superfiction | SS
Graphic Design
Illustration
Art Direction
1727
306
18
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
7/16/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
SUPERFICTION .
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Lotte World Mall X Superfiction | SS
Graphic Design
Illustration
Art Direction
1727
306
18
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
7/16/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
Superfiction carried out the design work of Lotte World Mall's 2017 Spring/Summer campaign in collaboration with Designmaum
Published:
SUPERFICTION
Life. Fiction | San Francisco
Creative design studio
Facebook
|
Instagram
|
Website
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
SUPERFICTION .
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Jackson Barbershop | Jackson & Rich
by:
SUPERFICTION .
Motion Graphics
1330
16865
Featured On:
6/22/2017
Superfiction Art work 2016 | Jackson in SF
by:
SUPERFICTION .
Graphic Design
1536
48961
Featured On:
1/25/2017
Superfiction First Exhibition | SF. SF. SF.
by:
SUPERFICTION .
Motion Graphics
1110
23019
Featured On:
12/28/2016
Hanwha X Superfiction | Summer
by:
SUPERFICTION .
Art Direction
2395
28690
Featured On:
8/5/2016
Muzik X Superfiction
Multiple Owners
by:
SUPERFICTION .
by:
MUZIK Studio
Art Direction
764
24046
Featured On:
6/12/2016
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Superfiction carried out the design work of Lotte World Mall's 2017 Spring/Summer campaign in collaboration with Designmaum
Published:
Project Made For
Dream
Kiev, Ukraine
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Details make the difference
Paris, France
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Credits
SUPERFICTION .
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
superfiction
SF
Collaboration
art
toy
figure
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.