    Somewhere over there but you can’t quite put your finger on us. They’ve a passion for coffee, brunch & dinner, beer, gin & have diverse event spa… Read More
    Somewhere over there but you can’t quite put your finger on us. They’ve a passion for coffee, brunch & dinner, beer, gin & have diverse event space. Read Less
    Published:
Yonder time

Client: Yonder
Location: Queenstown, New Zealand
Industry: Hospitality
Status: Completed
About
Somewhere over there but you can’t quite put your finger on us. They’ve a passion for coffee, brunch & dinner, beer, gin & have diverse event space.

Concept
Our approach was to create a brand design which allows us to have flexibility to adapt to a multiple tone of voices. 
Our challenge was to create a design proposal for a space that works during the day but that also has a nightlife.
The naming of the business represents something ambiguous, and could have diverse connotations. This allows us to work over a concept that has movement; it’s a time/space concept. 
