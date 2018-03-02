Álvaro Franca
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Typewritten Portraits II
    Typewritten Portraits is the result of four years investigating image making with typewritters. Typewritten Portraits" is the result of three yea… Read More
    Typewritten Portraits is the result of four years investigating image making with typewritters. Typewritten Portraits" is the result of three years investigating image-making with typewriters. The show consists of 17 portraits of authors and songwriters, typed either on this AEG Olymp or on an Olivetti Linea 80 between 2013 and 201 The limitations of the typewriter are used as language, connecting technique and appearance. The fixed-width alphabet and superimposed letters are used to create detailed images from the illusion of shades of gray, while the analog impressions of the machine make results unforeseeable and irrep roducible. Like those portrayed did, the author arranges letters on a page to produce meaning. Read Less
