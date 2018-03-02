Typewritten Portraits II

Typewritten Portraits is the result of four years investigating image making with typewritters. Typewritten Portraits" is the result of three yea… Read More
Typewritten Portraits is the result of four years investigating image making with typewritters. Typewritten Portraits" is the result of three years investigating image-making with
typewriters.
The show consists of 17 portraits of authors and songwriters, typed either on this AEG Olymp
or on an Olivetti Linea 80 between 2013 and 201
The limitations of the typewriter are used as language, connecting technique and appearance.
The fixed-width alphabet and superimposed
letters are used to create detailed images from the illusion of shades of gray, while the
analog impressions of the machine make results
unforeseeable and irrep roducible.
Like those portrayed did, the author arranges
letters on a page to produce meaning. Read Less
