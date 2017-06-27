🎙 Nexus Studios' creator Jaime Álvarez Sobreviela, in partnership with film and design studio Le Cube and composer David Kamp, have created a 50’ animated film, ‘The Enlightenment of Cosmic Panda’ .
The film tells the story of the Mr. Kat & Friends ‘Cosmic Panda’ character as his true nature is revealed.
🎙 Speaking of how the animation project came about Jaime says: “Le Cube and I met in Cutout Fest Mexico where we were invited to speak. Turns out we got along very well, they liked the Mr. Kat & Friends brand and the latest Mr. Kat collaboration was born."✨
🕶 Ralph Karam (Le Cube): It was clear to me that we should show Cosmic Panda having a lysergic experience. The vibe of the character was asking for that. With Claudio Iriarte, who was the project animation director, we came up with the D.M.T experience. Jaime liked the idea as well, so we moved on under this concept.
🐼 Jaime (Mr. Kat & Friends): Cosmic Panda has recurrent themes such as space, mysticism, meditation, nature and overcoming. Depending on which state he’s in, he’ll acquire different levels of wisdom. For example when he’s golden or transparent, he's in his highest levels of consciousness. When not in a supernatural condition, Cosmic Panda is a wild and carefree panda.
⚡ Juan Manuel Friere (Le Cube) notes: “We’re always looking for opportunities to mix techniques in our work. The mixing between the environments here of the exterior (Cosmic Panda’s real universe) and the interior (his mind) was a perfect excuse to play with our favourite techniques 2D cell animation and 3D”
🕶 Ralph Karam: I liked the idea of keeping the "real universe" of the character into this technic. For the trip, I called another colleague and brilliant animator Dante Zaballa to help us with one of his specialties: handmade painting in cell animation.
🎙 The film was premiered at the amazing OFFF Festival in Barcelona where Jaime was invited to speak. Ralph, Gustavo and Juanma joined him on stage to present the brand new animation! 👊
CREDITS:
Production and Animation: Le Cube
Production and Animation: Le Cube
Starring an original character created by: Mr. Kat & Friends, represented by Nexus Studios
Direction: Ralph Karam and Jaime Álvarez Sobreviela (Mr Kat & Friends)
Executive Production: Gustavo Karam and Juan Manuel Freire
Production: Antonela Castro
Animation Direction: Claudio Iriarte
3D Backgrounds: Jaime Álvarez Sobreviela (Mr. Kat & Friends)
Illustrations: Martin Vinograd
2D Animation: Dante Zaballa, Sergio Kechu, and Martin Lara
2D Animation Assistants: Matheus Muñiz and Katherine Pryor
3D Animation: Chris Rey Willis
Composition: Ralph Karam
Music and Sound Design: David Kamp
Selected press:
Thank You!