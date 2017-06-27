About

The film "The Enlightenment of Cosmic Panda" tells the story of the Mr. Kat & Friends ‘Cosmic Panda’ character as his true nature is revealed. This collaboration between Le Cube, David Kamp and Jaime A. Sobreviela premiered at OFFF Barcelona 2017. The animation begins with Cosmic Panda’s calm self-fulfilment and expands to illustrate the deconstruction of his mind with explosions of painted colours until he finds calm again. Read Less

