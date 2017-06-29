StudioKxx Krzysztof Domaradzki
Poznań, Poland
Message
Message
The Show Goes On!
6645
1495
90
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
The Show Goes On!


9 color ( regular ) and 11 color ( variant ) screen print inspired by a 2013 biography and crime comedy 'The Wolf of Wall Street' directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie,
Matthew McConaughey and Rob Reiner among others.

The movie is based on the true story of Jordan Belfort from his rise
to a wealthy stock-broker living the high life to his fall involving crime,
corruption and the federal government ( source IMDB ).

Private commission  ___________________ 
Size  _______________________________     36 x 24" 
Year  _______________________________     2017


My name is Jordan Belfort. I'm a former member of the middle class raised by two accountants in a tiny apartment in Bayside, Queens. The year I turned 26, as the head of my own brokerage firm, I made $49 million, which really pissed me off because it was three shy of a million a week. / Belfort

Regular / 9 + 1 colors

Featuring a gloss glitter overlay and a glow in the dark ink security strip
for that authentic bank note look and feel / printed on French Paper Sweet Tooth.

___________



Let me tell you something. There's no nobility in poverty. I've been a poor man, and I've been a rich man. And I choose rich every f**king time. / Belfort

Variant / 11 + 1 colors

Featuring a gloss glitter overlay and a glow in the dark ink security strip
for that authentic bank note look and feel / printed on French Paper Sweet Tooth.

___________




Process


___________ 

Notes


___________ 

Vectors
___________ 

Ready concept


___________ 

Sketch


___________ 

Drawing
___________ 

Coloring


___________ 

Color separations
___________ 

The End.



Thanks for watching.


Follow me   _________________   Facebook  _________________   Instagram




Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.