The Show Goes On!
9 color ( regular ) and 11 color ( variant ) screen print inspired by a 2013 biography and crime comedy 'The Wolf of Wall Street' directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie,
Matthew McConaughey and Rob Reiner among others.
My name is Jordan Belfort. I'm a former member of the middle class raised by two accountants in a tiny apartment in Bayside, Queens. The year I turned 26, as the head of my own brokerage firm, I made $49 million, which really pissed me off because it was three shy of a million a week. / Belfort
Regular / 9 + 1 colors
Let me tell you something. There's no nobility in poverty. I've been a poor man, and I've been a rich man. And I choose rich every f**king time. / Belfort
Variant / 11 + 1 colors
Process
Thank You!