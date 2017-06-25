Slava Balbek
Kiev, Ukraine
Message
Message
4CITY space in Odessa, Ukraine
938
162
4
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    restaurant, bar, coworking and lectorium in a historic building in Odessa, Ikraine
    Published:
4CITY
Architect: Slava BalbekDaria OvechenkoNata Kurilenko
Project Year: 2017
Location: Odessa, Ukraine
Photographs: Andrey Bezuglov
A new space 4CITY opened its doors in Odessa. This project is more than a one more trendy spot, it is “Helpful location for Odessa”. 300 investors were involved and a significant part of the income will be spent on social projects in the city.
The original format was realized in the building of a former institution for mud cures. The authors of the project, 2Bgroup bureau, worked attentively with the old space and preserved original millwork, fret and partly old tiles in the restaurant zone.
There are co-working, lectures class, restaurant and bar areas in this building.  
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.