ROBOT & SCARECROW

Set amidst the euphoric madness of a summer music festival, Robot & Scarecrow is a uniquely modern fairytale about love. When a robot pop princess flees her keeper she runs straight into the arms of a lonely scarecrow desperate for adventure. They spend an incredible night together, caught in a heady vortex of music and magic.





This project using Motion Tracking, 3d Animation and VFX to replicate the actor's performance and place them seamlessly, into the original footage. Chocolate Tribe, Factory Fifteen & Nexus collaborated to create the director Kibwe Tavares. Vision





These are some of the sketches, designs, photographs that allow you into that process.





Check out more work from other involved..





