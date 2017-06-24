FACTORY FIFTEEN .
London, United Kingdom
Robot & Scarecrow
ROBOT & SCARECROW
Set amidst the euphoric madness of a summer music festival, Robot & Scarecrow is a uniquely modern fairytale about love. When a robot pop princess flees her keeper she runs straight into the arms of a lonely scarecrow desperate for adventure. They spend an incredible night together, caught in a heady vortex of music and magic.

This project using Motion Tracking, 3d Animation and VFX to replicate the actor's performance and place them seamlessly, into the original footage. Chocolate Tribe, Factory Fifteen & Nexus collaborated to create the director Kibwe Tavares. Vision

These are some of the sketches, designs, photographs that allow you into that process.

Check out more work from other involved..

http://www.factoryfifteen.com
http://chocolatetribe.co.za/
http://nexusstudios.com/
http://www.imdb.com/company/co0386553/


Poster Courtesy Warren Holder
Robot & Scarecrow has been made with the support of Vero – the social network that is nurturing the next generation of artists, filmmakers and musicians and providing them with new possibilities for people to connect with their work online. Follow director Kibwe Tavares on Vero. : get.vero.co/kibwe
CREDITS

Starring
Jack O’Connell
Holliday Grainger
and the voice of Daniel Kaluuya

Music from
Gaika & Bøn
Nils Frahm
Fat White Family
Production Companies - DMC Film, Factory Fifteen and Nexus

Financiers - The Space, Vero
Director - Kibwe Tavares
Writer - Kibwe Tavares, Ursula Rani Sarma
Additional writing - Chris O'Reily
Executive Producers - Michael Fassbender, Conor McCaughan, Kibwe Tavares, Chris O'Reily, Julia Parfit, Charlotte Bavasso
Producer - Daniel Emmerson
Cinematographer - Luke Jacobs
Casting - Aisha Walters
Editor- Jinx Godfrey
VFX Supervisor/Producer Rob Van Den Bragt
Production designer - Laura Ellis Cricks
Prosthetic Supervisor - Conor O'Sullivan
Music Supervisor - Sarah Bridge
Lead Character Designer - Warren Holder
VFX Lead House - Chocolate Tribe
Additional VFX - Factory Fifteen
Characters and Concept 
Factory Fifteen & Nexus Studios

Thank You!
