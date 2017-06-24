Set amidst the euphoric madness of a summer music festival, Robot & Scarecrow is a uniquely modern fairytale about love. When a robot pop princess flees her keeper she runs straight into the arms of a lonely scarecrow desperate for adventure. They spend an incredible night together, caught in a heady vortex of music and magic.
Jack O’Connell
Holliday Grainger
Nils Frahm
Fat White Family
Director - Kibwe Tavares
Writer - Kibwe Tavares, Ursula Rani Sarma
Additional writing - Chris O'Reily
Executive Producers - Michael Fassbender, Conor McCaughan, Kibwe Tavares, Chris O'Reily, Julia Parfit, Charlotte Bavasso
Producer - Daniel Emmerson
Cinematographer - Luke Jacobs
Casting - Aisha Walters
Editor- Jinx Godfrey
VFX Supervisor/Producer Rob Van Den Bragt
Production designer - Laura Ellis Cricks
Prosthetic Supervisor - Conor O'Sullivan
Music Supervisor - Sarah Bridge
Lead Character Designer - Warren Holder
Additional VFX - Factory Fifteen
Factory Fifteen & Nexus Studios