René Bieder
Berlin, Germany
Quarion / Type Family
    Quarion is a clean, neo-humanist sans with a contemporary geometric approach. Its design started as an exploration of geometric fonts from the early 20th century, like Futura, Neuzeit Grotesk or Recta which allows the typeface to generate an inviting but sophisticated feel on the page. Although, less contrasting, geometric designs have been quite popular around type designers until today, Quarion finds its niche by combining circular elements with a medium stroke contrast, resulting in a versatile and robust workhorse for any analog or digital application. Read Less
            Quarion is a clean, neo-humanist sans with a contemporary geometric approach. Its design started as an exploration of geometric fonts from the early 20th century, like Futura, Neuzeit Grotesk or Recta which allows the typeface to generate an inviting but sophisticated feel on the page. Although, less contrasting, geometric designs have been quite popular around type designers until today, Quarion finds its niche by combining circular elements with a medium stroke contrast, resulting in a versatile and robust workhorse for any analog or digital application.

Purchase Quarion at Myfonts



