Théo GUIGNARD
Paris, France
Spécial "Poches" / Le Point / 8 juin 2017
Illustration
Journalism
Graphic Design
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/26/2017
Spécial "Poches" / Le Point / 8 juin 2017
Illustration
Journalism
Graphic Design
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/26/2017
About
About
Editorial illustrations
Published:
Série d'illustrations réalisées pour le spécial "poches" du Point .
Parution le 8 juin .
Cover
Rejected proposal
Sketches
Photos
INSTAGRAM
Thank You!
Théo GUIGNARD
Paris, France
Comments
Basic Info
Editorial illustrations
Published:
Credits
Théo GUIGNARD
Paris, France
Tags
ILLUSTRATION
editorial
aliens
Scifi
lepoint
Space
mars
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
