Mark Summers
New York, NY, USA
The Last Word / RollingStone VI
Illustration
Drawing
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/24/2017
Scratchboard
X-Acto Knife
The Last Word / RollingStone VI
Illustration
Drawing
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/24/2017
Tools Used
Tools
Scratchboard
X-Acto Knife
About
About
Scratchboard portraits for Rolling Stone
Published:
Sheryl Crow
Bob Odenkirk
Ray Davies
Billy Joel
Bonnie Raitt
Sammy Hagar
Mark Summers
New York, NY, USA
Scratchboard portraits for Rolling Stone
Tags
portraits
caricatures
entertaiment
music
musician
Rock And Roll
