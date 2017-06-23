2017 New Era MLB

Last year we were lucky enough to shoot the very best in baseball for our partners at New Era Cap. This shoot included both stills and motion. I created these textured portraits as an homage to the era of classic baseball cards. The use of the texture blend on the image was my attempt to create a vintage illustration as if these historic players were painted into a aging wall. Some of which will be hall of famers, some are new to the game and already have had major impact. I wanted these to feel as if they were on the wall, but at the same time coming off of it. They feel historic and classic. I really like the dimension of these. They are different and I love the way it came together as a set.





We also directed multiple television commercials during a very busy shoot with 11 top athletes. The first commercial aimed at opening day has already aired and is shown below. These are private moments with the players reflecting on goals for the upcoming season. We needed to use the brand tag line "This is the cap." so we created a spot around using that line as a payoff, and connecting it to "this is the year," something athletes always before the start of a new season.





Client: New Ear Cap

Project: MLB Baseball

Photography: Tim Tadder

Still Image Retouching: Rapheal FS















