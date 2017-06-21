Dvein -
National Geographic | FURTHER
FURTHER is the new concept behind the world wide rebrand of the National Geographic Network and they comissioned us to create a batch of idents that go to the core of it. 

We worked closely with the National Geographic team in a research effort to find strong visual ideas that could represent the beauty, minimalism and strength of such a concept. It ended up in the development and production of these idents together with production company Garlic that took us in an adventure in locations around the world such as Iceland or Lanzarote. 

It was a real pleasure to work on this project and team up again with National Geographic and our team and we want to thank all of them for helping in such a collaborative effort.
CREDITS
Directed by Dvein

Produced by Garlic
Executive Producers: Álvaro Gorospe / Irene Núñez
Head of Production: Foncho Rodríguez / Carolina Salas

Cinematography by Giuseppe Truppi

Postproduction coordinator: Elena Vergel
Postproduction by Lanczos
Grading by El Colorado

Sound design & Music by Banjo Music

VP Branding and Creative National Geographic: Mariano Barreiro
SVP Brand Strategy and Marketing National Geographic: Emanuele Madeddu

