National Geographic | FURTHER





FURTHER is the new concept behind the world wide rebrand of the National Geographic Network and they comissioned us to create a batch of idents that go to the core of it.





We worked closely with the National Geographic team in a research effort to find strong visual ideas that could represent the beauty, minimalism and strength of such a concept. It ended up in the development and production of these idents together with production company Garlic that took us in an adventure in locations around the world such as Iceland or Lanzarote.



