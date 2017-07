About

Meet Stedelijk Gebied Eindhoven. Stedelijk Gebied Eindhoven (the collection of nine collaborating municipalities in the area around Eindhoven in the Dutch province Noord-Brabant), the heart of the Brainport region, inhabits more than 500.000 people. Individuals that live and work near the city of Eindhoven and use the services of that area. In order to provide the inhabitants of that region with a better and sustainable future, some understanding of the region is of importance. This booklet will contribute to that. We show the mutual connection between the cities and villages, because that forms the base for their durable collaboration. Coherence, mutual differences and the identity of Stedelijk Gebied Eindhoven are illustrated in this visual document. ‘Ontmoet’ (‘Meet’) explores the connection between the nine municipalities in Stedelijk Gebied Eindhoven from the viewpoint of living, work and offered utilities of the area. We added the data-driven insights with personal stories of people who live and work in the region. With that we mapped the needs and movements of inhabitants from different phases in life, which is fundamental for the development of solutions and contributes to the durable collaboration between municipalities. Stedelijk Gebied Eindhoven exists of nine collaborating municipalities: Best, Eindhoven, Geldrop-Mierlo, Helmond, Nuenen, Oirscchot, Son en Breugel, Veldhoven and Waalre. Read Less

