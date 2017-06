About

De Haas Presenteert Full Moon Shopping is a concept of a bunch of shops in a shopping district in Utrecht, The Netherlands. The design is is insp… Read More

De Haas Presenteert Full Moon Shopping is a concept of a bunch of shops in a shopping district in Utrecht, The Netherlands. The design is is inspired by "De Haas" (The Hare) a big statue at the beginning of the main shopping street. Read Less

Published: