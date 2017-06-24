Paloma Rincón
Madrid, Spain
Message
Message
Freezing Flowers
888
143
14
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Freezing Flowers is a Self Initiated project exploring one of the most traditional Still Life sub genres which is Floral Photography.

Flowers have been represented all through Art History as part of paintings, mosaic or sculptures having it´s more important and independent period in the XIX c. 

I wanted to feature this classic subject-matter using some of the particularities of it´s own language and technique and at the same time giving it a more contemporary approach, playing with ice geometries in a juxtaposition of textures and materials.

________________________________________________________
Credits:
Photography and Art Direction: Paloma Rincón
Photography  Assistant: Laura López
Postproduction: Laura López and Paloma Rincón

________________________________________________________

Thanks so much for your appreciations! 

Follow my Work
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.