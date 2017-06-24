Freezing Flowers is a Self Initiated project exploring one of the most traditional Still Life sub genres which is Floral Photography.





Flowers have been represented all through Art History as part of paintings, mosaic or sculptures having it´s more important and independent period in the XIX c.





I wanted to feature this classic subject-matter using some of the particularities of it´s own language and technique and at the same time giving it a more contemporary approach, playing with ice geometries in a juxtaposition of textures and materials.



