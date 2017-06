About

These are some designs I created almost a year ago for Real Pie Media and Sony Interactive Entertainment. I wasnt allowed to put them on display publicly until now, so it's been a while. I've tried to capture the essence of the hyper detailed in-game 3D renders instead of promoting pre-rendered stills with studio post production. Here it goes! Read Less

