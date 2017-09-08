Discover
Stefan Bleekrode
Eindhoven, Netherlands
4 New Drawings
Architecture
Fine Arts
Illustration
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
8/9/2017
Ink
Watercolor
Watercolor Paper
Pencil
4 New Drawings
Architecture
Fine Arts
Illustration
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
8/9/2017
Tools Used
Tools
Ink
Watercolor
Watercolor Paper
Pencil
Canareggio, Venice. Ink and watercolour, 25x33cm.
Plaza Real, Barcelona. Ink and watercolour, 18x23cm.
The Boulevard. Ink and watercolour, 32x31cm.
2 up 2 down. Ink and watercolour, 18x20cm.
