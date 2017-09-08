4 New Drawings

Stefan Bleekrode
Eindhoven, Netherlands
Canareggio, Venice. Ink and watercolour, 25x33cm.
Plaza Real, Barcelona. Ink and watercolour, 18x23cm.
The Boulevard. Ink and watercolour, 32x31cm.
2 up 2 down. Ink and watercolour, 18x20cm.
