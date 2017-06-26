REF Stockholm

Ref is a hair care brand with global ambitions building from Swedish simplicity and the notion of natural beauty. Kurppa Hosk landed the assignment of rejuvenating REF’s brand.





Challenge

The global hair care industry is saturated with brands from the big market dominating FMCG players. The challenge for REF was to create their own place in the market. Building on REF’s Swedish legacy of simplicity, quality, organic ingredients and consciousness became a natural starting point for REF’s updated brand identity.





Approach

Kurppa Hosk created a brand identity comprising simplistic elements – a sophisticated word mark, slim typography and modest, earthy colours. The colours were the foundation for the packaging system making it easy to navigate trough different product categories and individual products. Kurppa Hosk also designed REF’s new website and collateral.





Outcome