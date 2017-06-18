Gosia Herba
Wrocław, Poland
Various illustrations Spring/2017
Hello!
I am happy to show you another set of my editorial and personal illustrations.
© GOSIA HERBA 2017
Cover illustration for the first issue of Mystery Tribune - a New York literary magazine.
Cover illustration for the Polish edition of Clémentine Beauvais' novel "Les Petites Reines". 
Cover design by Mikołaj Pasiński
Wallpaper design for a special commission. 
Editorial illustration for "The Pearl and the Fur", a story written by F Scott Fitzgerald and first published in 2017. Commissioned by "Przekrój" - the legendary Polish cultural magazine (Summer 2017).
Editorial illustration for the text about the benefits of walking published by "Przekrój" (Summer 2017). 
Promo poster for "Przekrój" - Summer issue 2017
