ADC 96th Annual Awards

"Craft takes time". Know-how requires time. This was the main idea behind the realization of the object. At the same time the clock and the hourglass reflect the image of the passage of time, they also highlight the time needed to master an art form. The integration of the 96, whose shape is taken from the ADC logo, reinforces its relevance. Both the identity and event come to life with the object. Its dynamic character, movement and luminosity were used for the creation of posters, videos, documentation and the presentation of various prizes during the gala. Read Less

