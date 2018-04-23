Multiple Owners
Simon Chénier-Gauvreau Montreal, Quebec, Canada
SID LEE Montreal, Quebec, Canada
ADC 96th Annual Awards
2463
146
7
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Premiere Pro

    View Gallery

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe After Effects

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    "Craft takes time". Know-how requires time. This was the main idea behind the realization of the object. At the same time the clock and the hourg… Read More
    "Craft takes time". Know-how requires time. This was the main idea behind the realization of the object. At the same time the clock and the hourglass reflect the image of the passage of time, they also highlight the time needed to master an art form. The integration of the 96, whose shape is taken from the ADC logo, reinforces its relevance. Both the identity and event come to life with the object. Its dynamic character, movement and luminosity were used for the creation of posters, videos, documentation and the presentation of various prizes during the gala. Read Less
    Published:





ADC 96 Annual awards

"Craft takes time". Know-how requires time. This was the main idea behind the realization of the object. At the same time the clock and the hourglass reflect the image of the passage of time, they also highlight the time needed to master an art form. The integration of the 96, whose shape is taken from the ADC logo, reinforces its relevance. Both the identity and event come to life with the object. Its dynamic character, movement and luminosity were used for the creation of posters, videos, documentation and the presentation of various prizes during the gala.

Creative Direction - Simon Chénier-Gauvreau
Experiencial Technology Creative - Guillaume Cardell
Designer - Cloé Létourneau
Production - Marie-Pier Lavoie-Sigouin
Video - Thomas Fortier
Direction / Editing - Simon Chénier-Gauvreau & Thomas Fortier
Creative Studio - Bonsoir Paris
Music - Apollo Studio
Sound design - Apollo Studio

Grand Prix Grafika 2018 - Special Project






Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.