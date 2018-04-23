ADC 96th Annual Awards

ADC 96 Annual awards
"Craft takes time". Know-how requires time. This was the main idea behind the realization of the object. At the same time the clock and the hourglass reflect the image of the passage of time, they also highlight the time needed to master an art form. The integration of the 96, whose shape is taken from the ADC logo, reinforces its relevance. Both the identity and event come to life with the object. Its dynamic character, movement and luminosity were used for the creation of posters, videos, documentation and the presentation of various prizes during the gala.
Creative Direction - Simon Chénier-Gauvreau
Experiencial Technology Creative - Guillaume Cardell
Designer - Cloé Létourneau
Production - Marie-Pier Lavoie-Sigouin
Video - Thomas Fortier
Direction / Editing - Simon Chénier-Gauvreau & Thomas Fortier
Creative Studio - Bonsoir Paris
Music - Apollo Studio
Sound design - Apollo Studio
Grand Prix Grafika 2018 - Special Project