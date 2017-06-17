Are you ready to check out?





Introducing A Ghost Store, a transcendent shopping experience. This is a new kind of store, its singular product both life-changing and infinite. Explore the inventory and read up on its many attributes—clean lines, classic fit. One size fits all. Afterlifetime guarantee. For a film that’s defined by the idea of time, we invite interested customers to spend time (instead of money) in an ethereal WebGL experience. Select individuals are sent sheets.





To create the site, we organized a special shoot to get product shots of the film’s main character. The footage supports the site as well as social content throughout the campaign. For those who’d like to visit the store in person, a companion pop-up shop is open Thurs-Sun in New York.











