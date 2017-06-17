The Cherokee - New York, NY

About

The Cherokee is a cooperative apartment building in the Upper East Side in New York. It is located between East 77th and East 78th Streets, between York Avenue and Cherokee Place. Formally opened to tenants on January 5, 1912, as the East River Homes, this unique group of four interconnected six-story buildings in mid-Manhattan was erected as a model tenement to house poor working class families. 1n 1991, the Cherokee became a co-op, renovated and restored, both externally and internally. Read Less

