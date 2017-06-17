Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Log In
Just Browse for Now
→
People Too
Novosibirsk, Russian Federation
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Hyundai Lettering
Illustration
Crafts
Print Design
1951
482
36
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/17/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
People Too
Novosibirsk, Russian Federation
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Hyundai Lettering
Illustration
Crafts
Print Design
1951
482
36
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/17/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
Paper letters with little scenes inside for Hyundai Fleet
Published:
Paper lettering for Hyundai Fleet
Care Home
Driving school
Generic business
Letters
A lot of sketches and patterns
Process
Installation and photography
Pack the parcel
Meow for watching
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
People Too
Novosibirsk, Russian Federation
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
→
happy tunes
by
People Too
395
2223
Featured On:
6/14/2016
Drawing
,
Illustration
,
Music
The Beatles
by
People Too
2470
18265
Featured On:
8/25/2013
Illustration
City Park
by
People Too
153
645
Illustration
Pets portraits (summer 2015)
by
People Too
1965
21348
Featured On:
8/19/2015
Illustration
My village
by
People Too
110
940
Illustration
,
Drawing
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Paper letters with little scenes inside for Hyundai Fleet
Published:
Credits
People Too
Novosibirsk, Russian Federation
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
letters
paper craft
Hyundai
Advertising
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps