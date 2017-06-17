People Too
Novosibirsk, Russian Federation
Hyundai Lettering
1951
482
36
    Paper letters with little scenes inside for Hyundai Fleet
Paper lettering for Hyundai Fleet
Care Home
Driving school
Generic business
Letters
A lot of sketches and patterns
Process
Installation and photography
Pack the parcel
 Meow for watching
More Behance
