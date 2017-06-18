Nederlands Kamerkoor

About

The world-famous Dutch Chamber Choir is turning 80 years old. A good reason to look again at the brand. The challenge was "How do you give sound a face?” We were looking for a style that could move with the wide repertoire of the choir, from baroque to post-modern experimental music. When you listen to the performances of the Dutch Chamber Choir and close your eyes, you'll see the sound waves almost before you. This was the starting point. We wanted to stay as close as possible to the emotion of the music, the voices and the singers. Therefore, the singers themselves play the lead in all possible compositions. The logo functions as an anchor in this versatile image language. Read Less

