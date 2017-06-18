Multiple Owners
Koeweiden Postma Amsterdam, Netherlands
Tabi Aziri Amsterdam, Netherlands
Total Identity Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nederlands Kamerkoor
    The world-famous Dutch Chamber Choir is turning 80 years old. A good reason to look again at the brand. The challenge was "How do you give sound a face?” We were looking for a style that could move with the wide repertoire of the choir, from baroque to post-modern experimental music. When you listen to the performances of the Dutch Chamber Choir and close your eyes, you'll see the sound waves almost before you. This was the starting point. We wanted to stay as close as possible to the emotion of the music, the voices and the singers. Therefore, the singers themselves play the lead in all possible compositions. The logo functions as an anchor in this versatile image language. Read Less
Nederlands Kamerkoor
Visual Identity
The world-famous Nederlands Kamerkoor (Dutch Chamber Choir) is turning 80 years old.
A good reason to look again at the brand. The challenge was "How do you give sound a face?”

We were looking for a style that could move with the wide repertoire of the choir, from baroque to post-modern experimental music. When you listen to the performances of the Dutch Chamber Choir and close your eyes, you'll see the sound waves almost before you. This was the starting point. We wanted to stay as close as possible to the emotion of the music, the voices and the singers. Therefore, the singers themselves play the lead in all possible compositions. The logo functions as an anchor in this versatile image language.

Typography
Photography
Vocal range
Posters
Online
Magazine
Stationary
Sub-Logos
Credits:
Klant
Jettie Nijenhuis, Het Nederlands Kamerkoor

Strategie
Bob van der Lee, Total Identity

Creative direction
Eddy Wegman, Koeweiden Postma

Design
Tabi Aziri, Koeweiden Postma
Chiara Verdoliva, Total Identity

Animatie
Dimitri van Loenen, Total Identity

Fotografie
Kasimir Szekeres
