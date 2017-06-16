e180
Identity update for e180 and its flagship product, Braindate. Dedicated to collaborative learning, e180 offers ways to share knowledge through an innovative networking system. The e180 team turned to us wishing to define, furthermore, their personality, to better link their brand name to their product brands and to harmonize everything in a professional, attractive and consistent visual platform. Launched with great fanfare at C2 Montreal and at the radiant Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, the new brand reached its objective by consolidating its achievements and generating record participation rates.
e180.co
Client e180 / Christine Renaud
Brand Strategy + Interactive Design Pierre-Étienne Poulin
Editor-in-Chief Patrick Tanguay
Writing Marcus Hildebrandt
Portraits Martin Girard (Shoot Studio)