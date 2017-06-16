e180 identity

About

Identity update for e180 and its flagship product, Braindate. Dedicated to collaborative learning, e180 offers ways to share knowledge through an… Read More

Identity update for e180 and its flagship product, Braindate. Dedicated to collaborative learning, e180 offers ways to share knowledge through an innovative networking system. The e180 team turned to us wishing to define, furthermore, their personality, to better link their brand name to their product brands and to harmonize everything in a professional, attractive and consistent visual platform. Launched with great fanfare at C2 Montreal and at the radiant Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, the new brand reached its objective by consolidating its achievements and generating record participation rates. Read Less

Published: