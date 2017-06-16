byHAUS Studio
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
e180 identity
    Identity update for e180 and its flagship product, Braindate. Dedicated to collaborative learning, e180 offers ways to share knowledge through an innovative networking system. The e180 team turned to us wishing to define, furthermore, their personality, to better link their brand name to their product brands and to harmonize everything in a professional, attractive and consistent visual platform. Launched with great fanfare at C2 Montreal and at the radiant Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, the new brand reached its objective by consolidating its achievements and generating record participation rates. Read Less
e180

Identity update for e180 and its flagship product, Braindate. Dedicated to collaborative learning, e180 offers ways to share knowledge through an innovative networking system. The e180 team turned to us wishing to define, furthermore, their personality, to better link their brand name to their product brands and to harmonize everything in a professional, attractive and consistent visual platform. Launched with great fanfare at C2 Montreal and at the radiant Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, the new brand reached its objective by consolidating its achievements and generating record participation rates.

e180.co

Client   e180 / Christine Renaud
Brand Strategy + Interactive Design  Pierre-Étienne Poulin
Editor-in-Chief    Patrick Tanguay
Writing  Marcus Hildebrandt
Portraits  Martin Girard (Shoot Studio)

