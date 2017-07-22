THE WORLD OF BERRIES

About

To celebrate 10 years of existence, Maravilha Farms, berries producer for Reiter Affiliated Companies, decided to take the highlights from their history and transform it into an animated promotional film. The following illustration boards show where the company is established, their process from plantation to distribution and how they welcome workers from all nationalities and cultures on this Atlantic seafront paradise of Portugal. Client: Reiter Affiliated Companies Agency: Cluster Creative Role: Concept / Creative Direction / Illustration / Design Date: May 2017 Read Less

