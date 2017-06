About

A few weeks ago, I started doing this wooden sketches in Tiltbrush.For me this is a realy unique way of working in 3D. It is much more intuitive and remindes more to sketching than constructing in 3D. I can easily introduce a little bit of chaos into my work. For the use of the Tiltbrush data, I created a little script in 3dsmax, which turns the strokes into different kinds of wooden shelfs. Read Less

