Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Kim Høltermand
Copenhagen, Denmark
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Age of Church
Photography
Digital Photography
Fine Arts
2856
261
18
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/15/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Kim Høltermand
Copenhagen, Denmark
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Age of Church
Photography
Digital Photography
Fine Arts
2856
261
18
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/15/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
Age of Church was shot inside the beautiful Nikolaj Church in Copenhagen
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Kim Høltermand
Copenhagen, Denmark
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile →
Skyfall
by
Kim Høltermand
374
2909
Featured On:
6/4/2017
Architecture
,
Photography
,
Digital Photography
Ethan Cook at Sunday-S
by
Kim Høltermand
119
1128
Photography
,
Digital Photography
,
Fine Arts
Nordic Light
by
Kim Høltermand
850
20393
Featured On:
5/12/2017
Photography
,
Fine Arts
,
Architecture
Hrīs
by
Kim Høltermand
210
1599
Photography
,
Digital Photography
,
Fine Arts
The Fashionist
by
Kim Høltermand
345
3127
Photography
,
Art Direction
,
Fashion
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Age of Church was shot inside the beautiful Nikolaj Church in Copenhagen
Published:
Credits
Kim Høltermand
Copenhagen, Denmark
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
church
architecture
copenhagen
Fashion
bw
minimal
solitude
cathedral
nikolaj
art
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps