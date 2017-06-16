Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Log In
Just Browse for Now
→
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Sculpt
Art Direction
Digital Art
Sculpting
3191
502
25
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/16/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Sculpt
Art Direction
Digital Art
Sculpting
3191
502
25
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/16/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
Published:
T H A N K Y O U F O R W A T C H I N G
instagram.com/jmverbeeck facebook.com/jmverb
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
→
Color dialogues
by
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
1545
25963
Featured On:
1/16/2017
Art Direction
,
Illustration
,
Digital Art
Color relationships
by
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
3278
39347
Featured On:
2/13/2016
Digital Art
,
Motion Graphics
,
Graphic Design
Circular intersections
by
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
2088
24138
Featured On:
4/28/2016
Art Direction
,
Digital Art
,
Graphic Design
Geometric interpretations
by
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
1734
23136
Featured On:
6/13/2016
Art Direction
,
Digital Art
,
Illustration
Abstracts
by
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
2023
28203
Featured On:
11/12/2015
Art Direction
,
Digital Art
,
Set Design
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps